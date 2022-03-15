FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 51-year-old man driving an off-road vehicle at a party Feb. 5 has been charged with causing the death of his wife, who was a passenger.

Thomas Tippmann

Thomas P. Tippmann, Jr., of the 8500 block of Flutter Road, was charged Tuesday with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for operating an off road vehicle/snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol.

Tippmann was released from the Allen County Jail on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court Thursday.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to a private snowmobiling party at 12:30 a.m. that Saturday morning. The investigation determined that Tippmann was driving a side-by-side ORV with three passengers on a frozen pond near the 8600 block of Flutter Road.

As Tippman maneuvered the ORV on a sharp turn, the vehicle flipped, throwing off Tippmann’s wife, Suzanne Tippmann, 50 and pinning her underneath. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled that Suzanne Tippman died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash and her death was ruled accidental.

No one on the ORV was wearing a helmet, safety harness/seatbelt or protective riding gear, officials from the DNR said. Indiana law requires only children under 18 to wear a helmet.