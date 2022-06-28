MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A St. Joseph County correctional officer was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night in what police called “another senseless act of violence.”

Rhema Harris

Rhema Harris had been a correctional officer with St. Joseph County since July 2021. She was also in the process of becoming a police officer, authorities said, before she was shot and killed in Mishawaka on Sunday evening at approximately 6 p.m.

Police said Harris was rushed to a hospital after the drive-by shooting but was pronounced dead.

St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman said Harris proudly served her country in the United States Army and received a national defense service award, a global war on terrorism service medal and an Army service ribbon before being honorably discharged in 2016.

“I ask that everyone please keep Rhema Harris, her family and her correctional officer family in your thoughts and prayers,” Redman said.