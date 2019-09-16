Correctional officer arrested for sexual misconduct with an offender

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) officer was arrested for sexual misconduct with an offender.

An investigation by IDOC led to the arrest of Barbara Kapaun, 52, of Vigo County, Indiana. The allegations say Kapaun was involved in a relationship with an offender at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

The charges were announced September 16.

Kapaun was placed on emergency suspension pending criminal charges.