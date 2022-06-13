FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two people shot on the city’s southeast side Sunday has been identified and is the city’s latest homicide victim.

Shell casings littered Oliver Street after a Sunday morning shooting.

The Allen County Coroner on Monday said 27-year-old Devonte Tyler Black died from multiple gunshot wounds after medics took him to a local hospital. He had been shot in the 5000 block of Oliver Street along with another man.

Black’s death was ruled the county’s 12th homicide of the year by the coroner.

Fort Wayne Police were called to Oliver Street just after 5:15 a.m. in reference to people fighting. They found Black suffering from gunshot wounds while another person who had been shot in the area arrived at a local hospital by other means.

Both men at the time were in life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers pursued a car that had been reported leaving the scene and took two people into custody. It’s unclear whether anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. The condition of the second victim has yet to be released.