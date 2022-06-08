FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A homicide was declared in a November shooting of a young woman, riddled with bullets as she sat at the stoplight at State Boulevard and Beacon Street.

Allen County Coroner identified the victim as Jordan Young Chin, 21, who died Feb. 19 after having been shot Nov. 7. Chin had been under physician’s care until she died, the release stated.

Chin was shot Nov. 7 just before midnight while sitting in her 2017 black Chevy Malibu, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Matthew Cline. The case continues to be under investigation with the Fort Wayne Police Department. She died from multiple gunshot wounds and is counted as the 11th homicide in Allen County this year.

Chin died a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and loved to strum the guitar, an online obituary said.

After she was shot, Chin drove herself to the Parkview Randallia emergency room a short distance away and opened the car door. Medics rushed to her aid and eventually Chin was moved to Parkview Regional Medical Center where she underwent multiple surgeries, court documents said.

If her death had been ruled a homicide from last year, it would have put the number of 2021 homicides at 49, the record set in 2016.

A month after the shooting, Allen County prosecutors charged Gage Oneil Workman, 21, with attempted murder, aggravated battery where defendant knowingly inflicts injury creating a substantial risk of death and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Although Chin identified Workman as the person who shot at her from his vehicle after he pulled alongside her on the right side, the charges were dropped May 16 of this year and a jury trial set for May 31 through June 2 was cancelled.

In the probable cause, the only document that exists to tell the story, Chin was finally able to speak to detectives three weeks after she was shot. Chin told Cline she’d been at a friend’s apartment at Blackhawk Apartments and while she was there, Workman was angry that a cube for his phone was missing.

Workman confirmed in a Nov. 19, 2021 interview with Cline that he got into an argument with Chin over the missing cube. He also claimed that Chin “tried to leave with a handgun” and he “had to stop her and take the gun away from her.”

Chin told Cline that she left the apartment and drove westbound on State Boulevard, noticing another car coming up on her. The car followed her as she approached State Boulevard and Beacon and as she sat in the left lane, Workman pulled up on her right, alone in his car. That’s when he pulled up a handgun and started shooting, Chin said. She said she knew it was Workman because they were friends and she’d stayed at his house from time to time.

Video surveillance from nearby businesses show a silver car approach the intersection where she was shot, court documents said.

Phone records showed that her story could be verified. She was at the apartment complex until 10:42 p.m. and two minutes later at the intersection of State and Coliseum Boulevard. The next two locations were the intersection where she was shot and the hospital, court documents said.

Workman told Cline that once he got the gun away from Chin, “she was pushed out of the apartment and the door was closed.” He said he didn’t know where Chin went, but noticed that when he left the apartments 10 to 15 minutes later, Chin’s car wasn’t parked at the apartments, court documents indicate.