Coroner: Man whose remains were found in Woodburn was gunned down

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The man whose remains were found near a wooded area just outside Woodburn in October 2019 was shot to death, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has determined.

An autopsy on the remains of Ryan A. Baughman found the 28-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office ruled Baughman’s death a homicide.

It was Oct. 21 when “skeletonized” remains were found in the 19000 block of Doehrman Road, in a wooded area. People walking in the area found them.

In January, the coroner’s office identified the remains as those of Baughman, who was last seen Jan. 20, 2017, in Fort Wayne. The coroner’s office said then, though, that the cause and manner of death would be released “as that information becomes available.”

That happened Monday. No arrests have been made in Baughman’s death.