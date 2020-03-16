Coroner: Man found in crashed car was shot

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man found in a car that crashed north of Fort Wayne early Sunday was shot.

Nicholas Phillips, 36, died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, The Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when Allen County Sheriff’s deputies were call to the 5300 block of Hursh Road on a report of a crash with injuries. At the scene, deputies found that the one occupant of the vehicle had suffered “secondary injuries not caused by the crash.”

The victim – Phillips – was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff’s department said a disturbance occurred just before the crash. No other specific details were offered. The case was referred to as a “death investigation.”

Another person was also taken to a hospital, though with non-life-threatening injuries. That person was not named.

The sheriff’s department said that “due to the nature of the investigation there is no other information being released at this time.”

No suspect information has been released.