Coroner: Man, 74, found dead in SW-side home was shot in the head

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found dead in a southwest Fort Wayne home on Monday was shot in the head, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has determined.

Police and medics were called around 1 p.m. Monday to the home in the 3600 block of Turf Lane, off Aboite Center Road, on a “problem unknown.” There, a man was found dead inside.

Investigators at the time called the death “suspicious,” but few details were released.

On Wednesday then, the coroner’s office said 74-year-old Kenneth Ralph Behny had died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 on Tuesday that there was nothing new to report on the investigation.