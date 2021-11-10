Coroner: Man, 74, found dead in SW-side home was shot in the head

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found dead in a southwest Fort Wayne home on Monday was shot in the head, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has determined.

Police and medics were called around 1 p.m. Monday to the home in the 3600 block of Turf Lane, off Aboite Center Road, on a “problem unknown.” There, a man was found dead inside.

Investigators at the time called the death “suspicious,” but few details were released.

On Wednesday then, the coroner’s office said 74-year-old Kenneth Ralph Behny had died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 on Tuesday that there was nothing new to report on the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss