INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the names of seven people killed in shootings and crashes in the Indianapolis area over the weekend.

2 killed in double shooting on near north side

Early Saturday morning, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at East 21st Street and Central Avenue.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified them as 24-year-old Olivia Katherine Brown and 27-year-old Darian Jamar Wiley.

2 teens killed in double shooting on east side

About two hours later, two teenagers died in another double shooting. Police were sent to the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive on Indy’s east side to investigate a report of a person shot.

Once there, officers located a juvenile male who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another teen died at the hospital. They were later identified as 17-year-old Jhavon Fisher and 18-year-old Nicholas Powell.

Man killed in motorcycle crash on south side

A man was killed late Saturday night following a motorcycle crash on S. East Street on the south side. Police said the motorcycle crash involved one other vehicle.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 49-year-old Robert David Sevier.

Man killed in south side shooting

The coroner identified a man killed just before midnight on the south side. Officials said 20-year-old David Za Hki Kenner was killed after he was shot in the 1200 block of East Raymond Street.

Fatal motorcycle crash in Fairland

The Marion County coroner also identified a motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fairland on Saturday.

Benjamin Louis Batts, 20, was killed when a motorcycle crashed on London Road in Fairland in Shelby County.

Police in Shelby County said Batts died after his motorcycle left the road. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died from his injuries.