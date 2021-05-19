Coroner: Fort Wayne toddler died of blunt force injuries; death ruled homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating the death of a toddler earlier this week as a homicide.

It was around 12:30 p.m. Monday when the child was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Milbrook Drive off Covington Road to a local hospital in critical condition.

The child died at the hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said young Aiden M. Clark of Fort Wayne died of blunt force injuries of the chest. The death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police have not released information on the incident. It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

WANE 15 has reached out to the department for additional information.

