**WARNING: The following story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers**

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — A convicted sex offender accused of trying to coerce a 13-year-old into sexual contact and exposing himself could be headed back to prison.

Billy Joe McDaneil

Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged Billy Joe McDaniel with several felony counts in connection with interactions he had with the child at a hotel where he lived this past October, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the hotel, in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, by the child’s parent on Oct. 5.

According to court documents, McDaniel saw the child sitting in the hallway and is accused of asking the child if they could have sexual contact with each other. McDaniel is also accused of exposing himself to the child at the time, court documents said.

The child refused those advances, court documents said.

In an interview with investigators, McDaniel denied the allegations.

Prosecutors have formally charged McDaniel with the following:

Count I: Child Solicitation, Level 5 felony

Count II: Dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors, Level 6 felony

Count III: Public Indecency, Level 6 felony

Count IV: Repeat sexual offender

Previously, McDaniel was sentenced to two years in the Allen County Community Corrections Home Detention Program on Aug. 21, 2018 for failure to register as a sex offender.

He has been convicted of sexual battery in Noble County multiple times in the past as well as theft, home invasion and residential entry in Elkhart and Allen counties.

He is currently on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry and was due to come off the registry in roughly two years.