FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two men have been sentenced in federal court for two 2013 homicides.

Brandon Dock and Demetrius Masterson were both killed in November 2013. Dock was shot to death Nov. 6 in front of the Premium Cuts Barber Shop on South Calhoun Street. Masterson was gunned down Nov. 24 inside a home on Placer Run.

Over the last two years, Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives worked with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of both the Northern District of Indiana and the Southern District of Texas, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, including traveling between Indiana and south Texas, to solve the case.

Ultimately, Salomon Robles, 35, and Margil Reyna, 37, were identified as the killers. Fort Wayne Police said in a news release Monday that the pair were members of the Tri-City Bombers gang and were contracted by “high-level drug traffickers” and TCB gang leaders to travel to Fort Wayne to kill Dock and Masterson.

On Monday, Robles and Reyna pleaded guilty and were sentenced in U.S. District Court to 30 years, “acknowledging their participation in the two homicides,” Fort Wayne Police said.