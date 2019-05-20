Complaints of speeding, reckless driving lead to arrest of motorcyclist

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) A North Carolina man was jailed Monday morning after he was seen driving a motorcycle recklessly on I-65 in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police believe the motorcycle reached speeds in excess of 120 mph.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, over the past few weeks motorists had filed several complaints regarding a motorcyclist speeding and driving recklessly in traffic.

Monday morning several troopers patrolled the area of I-65 where the motorcyclist had been reported and one of the troopers spotted a bike matching the description at the 16 mile marker.

The trooper followed the motorcycle and while attempting to catch up, he observed several reckless moves by the driver.

The bike was clocked at 89 mph at one point, however police believe it was going well over 120 mph on some portions of the interstate.

The driver was eventually stopped near the 6 mile marker where he was arrested for Reckless Driving, a class B misdemeanor, and cited for speeding.

The driver was identified as Gregory J. Conway, 23, of Aberdeen, North Carolina. Conway is a temporary resident of the area while employed with a company working in Clarksville, IN.

