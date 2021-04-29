Competency hearing set for Fort Wayne woman accused of burning baby, holding face against running treadmill

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A judge in the case of a Fort Wayne woman accused of severely abusing a Muncie baby has appointed a doctor to evaluate her mental competency.

Amber Vannatter, 20, has been charged with four counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14-years-old and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. All six charges are Level 3 felonies, each carrying up to 16 years in prison. Vannatter is also facing a Class B Misdemeanor for giving false information.

Court documents said Vannatter confessed to burning the baby she was watching with a lighter and then holding her face against a running treadmill. She also told police she had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend and was feeling depressed.

During an initial hearing on Thursday, a Delaware County judge granted a motion for a competency evaluation and ordered appointed doctors for the evaluation.

Vannatter’s competency hearing is set for July 15.