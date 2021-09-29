Competency hearing granted for man charged with triple shooting at Fort Wayne gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of gunning down three young men at a Fort Wayne gas station in February has been granted a competency hearing.

Joseph Bossard has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and other charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness related to the triple shooting at the Shell gas station at 3170 E. State Blvd.

Joseph D. Bossard

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bossard arrived gas station in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup and bought a pack of cigarettes. Inside the store, Bossard got into “some kind of verbal confrontation with three young male black subjects” who were in the store shopping.

After leaving the store, surveillance video showed Bossard circle the three men in his truck where he almost hit one of them in the process, according to the affidavit. The pickup then drove off eastbound on State Boulevard.

Two minutes later, the same truck returned to the gas station and pulled up directly behind their vehicle, the affidavit said. Bossard got out of his truck and “briskly” walked up to the driver’s side door and fired a handgun inside.

The car drove off as Bossard fired, and Bossard ran back to his truck and pursued southbound, the surveillance camera shows, according to the affidavit.

The men were later identified as Anderson Retic, 19, Joshua Cole Cooper, 19 and Jaylin Rice, 20. Retic and Cooper were killed in the incident. Rice was hospitalized.

Bossard’s competency hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.