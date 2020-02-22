Columbus police officers arrested, accused of overlapping shifts and ghost employment

Lt. Dan Meister and Sgt. Ron May are both charged with ghost employment, official misconduct and theft after investigators with Indiana State Police said they worked dozens of overlapping shifts for both the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Regional Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) — Two police officers in Columbus, Indiana were arrested Friday on charges of ghost employment, official misconduct, and theft.

Lt. Dan Meister and Sgt. Ron May were both taken into custody after more than a year-long investigation. The Indiana State Police said the two worked dozens of overlapping shifts for both the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Regional Hospital.

Investigators found that Meister had overlapped hours worked on 52 separate occasions. May was found to have overlapped hours worked on 62 separate occasions, a news release said.

The Columbus Police Department began an internal investigation into the two officers in September 2018, and ISP got involved in November 2018.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation was turned over to a special prosecutor.

Meister and May were arrested Friday afternoon without incident and were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Both will soon face initial hearings in Bartholomew County.