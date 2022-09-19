COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about Thompson’s injury and the state in which police found him early Friday.

Investigators did announce the arrest of Joshua R. Davis, 43, of Columbus in connection to Thompson’s death, however. Davis remains incarcerated in Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Authorities haven’t released any further information about the arrest or Thompson’s death at this time. The investigation is ongoing.