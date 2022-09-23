COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting.

Soon after, officers located a vehicle they suspected to be a part of the incident. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as Gaige K. Berger, 18, of Columbus, refused to pull over.

During the short vehicle pursuit, Berger threw two handguns from his vehicle which were later recovered by officers.

Berger stopped his vehicle near 3rd Street and Lindsey Street where he was taken into custody after a traffic stop was conducted. He was then taken to Bartholomew County Jail.

Berger was charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Criminal Recklessness (2 counts)

Resisting Law Enforcement

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Handgun Without a License

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Berger pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

Berger has been sentenced to a total of eight years in jail. He must serve the first three in the Department of Corrections and then may petition for sentence modification after that. He remains incarcerated without bond.