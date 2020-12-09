Columbia City man wanted in deadly drug deal arrested in W. Virginia

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WANE) — A Columbia City man who police said fled the state to avoid charges related to a deadly drug deal has been arrested 450 miles away, in West Virginia.

Jeffrey Lamont Johnson, 46, of Columbia City was wanted for one count of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony. A felony arrest warrant was issued for him out of Whitley County Circuit Court on Nov. 5.

According to Indiana State Police, though, initial attempts to locate Johnson were unsuccessful, and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police launched a search for him.

The search ultimately led to a home in McDowell County, West Virginia, state police said. A few hours later, West Virginia State Police took Johnson into custody.

Johnson is being held in the McDowell County Regional Detention facility while he waits to be moved back to Indiana.

When he’s returned, he’ll be held on a $300,000 surety bond at the Whitley County Jail, state police said.

Details surrounding the case Johnson is charged for were not released.