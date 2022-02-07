Columbia City man jailed on child sexual misconduct charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbia City man was arrested on allegations of sexual misconduct with a child.

Nicholas Egner

According to a report from Indiana State Police, a criminal investigation was launched state police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account that had been used for child exploitation.

The owner of the account was found to be 31-year-old Nicholas Egner of Columbia City, state police said.

An investigation ultimately led the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office to issue a warrant for Egner’s arrest, and he was taken into custody at his Old Trail Road on Saturday.

Egner faces five total counts of Level 4 felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

No other information about the allegations was released.