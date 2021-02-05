Columbia City man arrested after chase, crash, break-in and drug discovery

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbia City man was arrested Wednesday in Kosciusko County on a slew of charges after a police chase, but the ordeal didn’t stop there.

Around 8 p.m., an Indiana State trooper was driving along C.R. 900 North behind a red 2007 Pontiac when he noticed “possible signs of impairment.” The trooper tried to stop the Pontiac on Old S.R. 15 but the vehicle sped on “at a high rate of speed,” a report said.

The driver eventually crashed into a parked SUV in the town of Milford. He then got out of the Pontiac and ran off through residential yards, the report said.

Police and K9s eventually found the driver hiding in a garage he reportedly broke into. Police said he was wearing different clothing that he found in the garage and put over his own clothes.

A crashed vehicle is shown after a police chase in Kosciusko County Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Indiana State Police)

Suspected meth found by police after a police chase in Kosciusko County Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, is shown. (Indiana State Police)

James Barr

The driver – James Barr, 36, of Columbia City – was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for a K9 bite, the report said. He reportedly spat in the face of a transporting officer.

In the Pontiac, police found some 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 111 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Barr was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Residential Entry, Resisting Law Enforcement, Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Operating With a Controlled Substance in the Body, and Theft. He also had an active warrant out of DeKalb County.