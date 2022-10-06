COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbia City man was arrested on child porn charges after a 9-month-investigation, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.

Christopher Honeycutt, 19, faces four charges of Level 5 felony Possession of Child Pornography.

According to state police, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation in February 2022 after it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used for child exploitation. The owner of the online account was Honeycutt, state police said.

Specific details about the case were not released.

Honeycutt was arrested at his home around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Honeycutt is being held in the Whitley County Jail on a $30,000 surety bond.

Anyone with information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.