COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police Officer is behind bars for multiple charges including second-degree kidnapping and child abuse.

According to CSPD, during a felony investigation on March 9, detectives became aware of allegations of criminal activity by an officer. Detectives initiated a second separate investigation and established probable cause for the arrest of Officer Shane Reed.

Reed’s charges:

Second Degree Kidnapping (F4)

Child Abuse-Knowingly/Recklessly any injury other than SBI (M1)

Menacing (M3)

Harassment (M3)

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust. Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.” Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez

Reed was arrested on Friday and remains in the El Paso County Jail. At the time of the arrest, Reed was assigned as a patrol officer in the Stetson Hills Division. He has been employed by CSPD since March of 2018. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is still ongoing.