Cocaine, guns and cash seized after two search warrants executed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police arrested a man at a house with illegal drugs and guns Friday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m., police officers from the Vice and Narcotics team served a search warrant at 1115 Hamilton Avenue. Detectives had received information about possible drug dealings at the address and were investigating numerous drug buys from Antonio Vaughn, 38. A search warrant was obtained after “surveillance and other investigatory techniques” were conducted.

During the Friday morning search at 1115 Hamilton Avenue, Vaughn and two juveniles were removed from the house and taken into custody. Vaughn was arrested for numerous counts of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. His bond was listed at $300,000. The Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted and the two juveniles were released to a family member. During a search of the property, the following items were found and seized: approximately 55 grams of marijuana, approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine, two semi-automatic pistols, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

A second search warrant was obtained for 4636 Spatz Avenue in relation to this case. During a search of this address, one man was removed from the house but was not charged with any crime. During the search of this location, one Norinco MAK-90 Rifle and one stolen .38 Special Revolver were seized. The .38 Special Revolver was stolen from a residence in New Haven, Indiana in January of this year. Approximately $5,700 in cash was found and seized.

This investigation is ongoing