Cleveland police probe 6 homicides in 24-hour period

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police in Cleveland are investigating a half-dozen homicides in a 24-hour span, including a man shot by a housing authority officer and an 83-year-old woman apparently struck by gunfire coming from outside her home.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, police said, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officers were investigating a vehicle connected to a shooting the day before.
They ordered a suspect out of the vehicle but say the suspect pointed a gun at an officer, who fired.
The male fled but collapsed and later died at Metro Hospital.
