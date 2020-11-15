Cleveland officer shot while investigating burglary alarm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer was shot in the arm while investigating a burglary alarm at a Cleveland home.

Police say an officer knocked on the door of the home to check on the residents after the 3 a.m. Saturday alarm as other officers were checking the home for signs of entry. Police say shots were fired from inside the home and the officer was hit in his bicep.

He was treated at a hospital and released.

Members of the SWAT team responded and a female was taken into custody, but police say it’s unclear whether she was the shooter. No charges were immediately announced.