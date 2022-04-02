SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A civilian who held sensitive positions with the U.S. Army in Arizona and Afghanistan led a child sex abuse ring that involved his own adopted son.

An Associated Press investigation finds that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored multiple red flags over more than a decade. That allowed David Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, all the while putting national security at risk.

This 2016 photo provided by the Sierra Vista, Ariz., Police Department shows David Frodsham. Frodsham pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in 2016 and is serving a 17-year sentence. But records reviewed by the AP show that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored multiple red flags over more than a decade, which allowed Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, all the while putting national security at risk. (Sierra Vista Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by Danielle MacKenzie Williams shows Trever Frodsham at a sibling’s birthday party in Sierra Vista, Ariz., in 2012. In a lawsuit expected to be filed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Arizona state court in Cochise County, now 19-year-old Trever says case workers missed or overlooked numerous signs that David and Barbara Frodsham were unfit parents. These included a 2002 sex abuse complaint filed with local police by one of the Frodsham’s biological daughters against an older biological brother, and the fact David and Barbara Frodsham are themselves victims of child sex abuse. (Danielle MacKenzie Williams via AP)

This photo provided by attorney Lynne Cadigan shows Ryan Frodsham in Tucson, Ariz., in Feb. 7, 2022. In an interview Frodsham said his adoptive father, David Frodsham, began sexually abusing him when he was 9 or ten years old and that the abuse continued into his teens, when David Frodsham began offering his son’s sexual services to other men. “Makes me throw up thinking about it,” Ryan said. (Lynne Cadigan via AP)

This undated photo made available by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows David Frodsham. Frodsham pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in 2016 and is serving a 17-year sentence. But records reviewed by the AP show that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored multiple red flags over more than a decade, which allowed Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, all the while putting national security at risk. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP)

This photo made available by the U.S. Army shows an entrance to the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) headquarters building at Fort Huachuca in Arizona on June 10, 2012. When David Frodsham returned to his home station in the fall of 2015, he rejoined NETCOM, the army’s information technology service provider, where he had served as director of personnel for a global command of 15,000 soldiers and civilians, according to his Army resume. (Ssg. Matthew S. Friberg/U.S. Army via AP)

Frodsham is serving a 17-year sentence on sex abuse charges. One of his adopted sons filed a lawsuit Tuesday, joining two other sons who have filed separate lawsuits against the state for licensing foster parents in a home where they say they were physically and sexually abused.