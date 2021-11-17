City of Butler threatens legal actions against those who ‘vandalized’ its new sidewalks

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Butler is reminding residents to avoid writing on, walking or riding bikes on fresh concrete after the city has seen an increase in “vandalism.”

In a post on Facebook, the city said it has invested over $90,000 in constructing an extensive amount of new sidewalks and sidewalk sections this year.

“Unfortunately, several sidewalk sections have been vandalized by individuals writing in the concrete, and walking on and riding bicycles through the concrete,” the post said.

Courtesy of the City of Butler’s Facebook page

The city added that the individuals who vandalized the sidewalks are subject to legal action.