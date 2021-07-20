Citizen tip leads to DUI arrest of Michigan woman

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A citizen’s tip lead to the arrest of a drunk driver on Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, around 8:15 a.m., a driver called 911 to report a Dodge Magnum, driven by 32-year-old Ashley Imler of Michigan, driving “erratically” with its emergency flashers activated on U.S. 31.

Police say Imler was tracked allegedly traveling 81 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone, with flashers activated. Once pulled over, officers say they detected the smell of alcohol coming from the car and noticed “signs of intoxication” from Imler.

Further investigation revealed Imler’s blood alcohol concentration was .18 which is over the limit of .08 in which a driver is considered intoxicated in Indiana.

Imler was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail for a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. She was also issued citations for speeding and operating a motor vehicle with an open alcohol container.

Indiana State Police encourage citizens to report suspected impaired and dangerous drivers by calling 911.