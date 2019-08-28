Cincinnati man arrested, charged with ‘huffing paint’

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Cincinnati man was arrested Monday when police discovered he was driving impaired after “huffing paint”.

Police say on Monday around 5:15 p.m., First Sergeant Terrance Weems was eastbound on Interstate 80/94 when a red car began quickly passing him in heavy and slow-moving traffic. Weems was in an unmarked police car at the time.

The driver of the red car, later identified as Alec Sadauskas, 21, of Cincinnati, began to follow another car closer than one car length. Sadauskas also cut off another vehicle in traffic and changed lanes repeatedly without using his turn signals.

Weems was able to stop Sadauskas a mile later. He says that, upon approaching the vehicle, he “was hit with a strong odor of spray paint coming from inside the car. Weems also noticed Sadauskas had red spray paint on his face, hands, neck, shirt and jean jacket.

Police say Sadauskas used this can of spray paint to become intoxicated, leading to multiple traffic-related chrages. (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

Police say Sadauskas’ speech was slurred and appeared confused while talking to Weems, and eventually turned angry when asked about the paint. He said the paint can “exploded” in his face, though the pictured paint can is intact and police say it was not damaged.

Police determined Sadauskas was under the influence, with the spray paint being used as an intoxicant.

Sadauskas was taken to jail and charged with the following: