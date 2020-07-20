Churubusco man dies at Indiana prison; foul play suspected

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility died Sunday, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Kevin J. Carpenter, 57, of Churubusco was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Correctional staff administered first aid, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

An Indiana State Police report said investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide. Results of an autopsy are pending.

Carpenter was serving a 50-year sentence for being a Prisoner in Possession of a Dangerous Device, according to prison records. He was set to be released in 2031.

