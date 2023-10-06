CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) A 16-year-old is facing felony charges in connection with a child pornography investigation in southern Indiana.

The investigation began in July after the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip referenced a cyber account that was possibly being used to transmit child pornography video or images according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

Police zeroed in on an account tied to a boy in Charlestown, Indiana which is just across the Ohio River from Louisville.

After talking to the boy and his mother, police obtained a search warrant and on Thursday after reviewing electronic devices used by the boy he was arrested on three felony counts of Child Exploitation and four felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The boy was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.