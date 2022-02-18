MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Celina man was arrested after his girlfriend’s toddler died from ingesting methamphetamine, police said.

Brandon Edwards

It was around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 11 when Mercer County 9-1-1 received a call about a young child laying face down and unresponsive in a home at 61 S. High Street in Montezuma.

Family members, deputies and medics attempted CPR, and the boy was taken to Mercer Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Ezra G. Siegrist died of methamphetamine intoxication, and his death was ruled a homicide.

After the death, Mercer County detectives launched an investigation to determine how the young child ingested the meth.

“Detectives interviewed several people, some who were cooperative, some who were not,” which slowed the investigation process, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation was handed over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and Prosecutor Matt Fox presented the case to a grand jury on Thursday.

A Grand Jury returned an indictment of Brandon A. Edwards, age 29, of Celina, for the following:

Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree

Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree

Aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree

Endangering Children, a felony of the second degree

Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree

Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree

Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree

He was arrested Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Edwards lived at the home and was in a relationship with the boy’s mother.

No other information about the case was released.