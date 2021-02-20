Chicago man with no driver’s license arrested for reckless driving

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Chicago man was caught recklessly driving on US 41 going at 111 mph in a 60 mph zone Friday afternoon.

Car of Chicago man arrested for reckless driving without a license.

An ISP trooper attempted to stop the 2007 Dodge Charger but the driver continued southbound on the highway. The trooper had to abandon pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Anthony Hayes age 22, ran off the road on US 136 near County Road 800 West and abandoned his vehicle.

Police say he attempted to hitch a ride from a passing motorist. However, a Covington Police Officer was nearby and took him into custody.

Hayes was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver license.