CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a Chicago man has been charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded while serving an arrest warrant.

The Chicago Police Department said Saturday that 19-year-old Tarrion Johnson faces attempted murder and other charges. Police say Johnson was arrested Thursday shortly after he allegedly shot the officer with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team and his federal police dog.

The marshal suffered a gunshot to his hand but declined to be taken to a hospital. The police dog remained Friday at a veterinary hospital.