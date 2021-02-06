Chicago cop accused of attempted murder in off-duty shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer faces attempted murder and other charges in an off-duty shooting in which he allegedly confronted a couple while intoxicated.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Cabrera is accused of shooting at a 22-year-old man, who was not injured.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that court records show that he’s also accused of lying about what happened by claiming that “he had been attacked and knocked to the ground” before he opened fire. Prosecutors say that because of Cabrera’s “false statement,” the 22-year-old man was “treated as an offender” and placed into custody.

The man was later released without charges.