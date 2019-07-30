Chase reaching speeds of 140 mph leads to crash on I-65

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A stolen vehicle pursuit on I-65 in southern Indiana that crossed county lines ended in a crash Monday afternoon according to Indiana State Police. The occupants of the stolen car were all juvenile from Illinois.

At approximately 4:51 p.m. the Indiana State Police received a call from a motorist regarding a blue Honda Accord that was speeding in the southbound lanes of I-65 southbound and was weaving from lane to lane. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed the car was stolen out of Illinois.



A Crothersville Police Department Officer later located and attempted to stop the car near the 40 mile-marker. When the vehicle failed to stop, the officer began a pursuit. Indiana State Troopers and Jackson County Deputies soon joined to assist as the pursued vehicle reached speeds near 140 miles-per-hour.



The pursuit continued southbound on I-65 and into Scott County and attempts to use Stop-Sticks were unsuccessful. The car eventually collided with a semi tractor-trailer and a 2019 Infiniti, then came to rest on the west side of the interstate near the 31 mile-marker.



Photo of crash scene provided by Indiana State Police

Two occupants fled the scene on foot but were soon apprehended. The third occupant of the vehicle required extrication and was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. All three occupants of the car were juveniles from Illinois. The two juveniles who fled were treated for minor injuries and transported to the Clark County Youth Detention Center.



The driver of the Infiniti, Omer Naim, of Tennessee, was also taken to a hospital but was later released. The driver of the semi refused treatment at the scene.



I-65 remained closed until approximately 10 p.m. while police reconstructed the crash and workers cleaned the scene of spilled diesel fuel.