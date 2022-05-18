A SUV is shown in a water-filled ditch in Kosciusko County after a pursuit Monday, May 16, 2022. (Indiana State Police)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Leesburg man was arrested after police said he sped off from a traffic stop and ultimately crashed in a water-filled ditch earlier this week.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2017 Jeep for a moving violation on S.R. 15 south of Leesburg. The Jeep initially stopped but as the trooper began to talk to the driver, the Jeep drove off northbound on S.R. 15.

Troopers chased the Jeep through Leesburg before it pulled off-road through a field. The Jeep eventually drove down an embankment and into Coppes Ditch before it became disabled in some 3 feet of water, state police said.

The driver – Austin Zarse, 27 of Leesburg – was taken into custody there.

State police said Zarse was arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice, and Reckless Driving.