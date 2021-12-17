Charges filed against Indiana man who fled, got shot by police

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed nine charges against a man whom officers shot in an Indianapolis suburb after he pointed a gun at them when they found him hours after he fled from a traffic stop.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 46-year-old Efrain Ramirez of Indianapolis with resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm and other counts.

Indiana State Police say the man on Dec. 9-10 ran from officers, stopped near a barn and pulled out a gun and pointed it at a state trooper and a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy. Officers shot Ramirez and shocked him with a stun gun.