Charges filed against former Adams Co. judge who allegedly campaigned during work hours

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against former Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller. The commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to 2020 judicial campaign activities during work hours.

The seven-member commission, which investigates alleged ethical misconduct, brought the charges against Miller. The 10-page “Notice of the Institution of Formal Proceedings and Statement of Charges” (Case No. 21S-JD-00513) is public record and has been filed with the Appellate Clerk’s Office.

The commission alleges that Miller and his staff engaged in campaign activities during work hours. Specifically, Miller did not take “reasonable measures to ensure a staff member did not use court facilities or resources or work during court hours on a campaign for judicial office.” Miller also discussed the distribution of a political campaign sign with an individual who had a pending case before him after a court session. He was still on the bench at the time.

The Supreme Court has final authority to dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement between the commission and Miller, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.

Miller is allowed to file an answer to the charges within 20 days, Indiana Courts said.

More information about the Commission can be found at courts.in.gov/jqc.