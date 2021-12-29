Charges dropped against Fort Wayne man in 2020 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Charges against a Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in January 2020 have been dismissed.

Sedrick Williams, 28, of Fort Wayne was charged with murder and a related firearm charge for the Jan. 7 shooting death of Marlon Lee Kimbrough, 40, of Indianapolis.

Just after 9 a.m. that day, railroad workers called police after finding a man down near the railroad tracks in the area of Meyer Road and Oxford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said later that Kimbrough died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the county’s first of the year.

Fort Wayne Police said that Williams was identified as a suspect in the killing early on. He was arrested, though, on an unrelated parole violation by U.S. Marshals last year, and charged in the killing in April 2020.

On Wednesday, a motion to dismiss the charges were filed by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. It’s not clear why.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story indicated a judge dismissed the charges against Mr. Williams. That was incorrect. The prosecutor filed to dismiss the charges and the judge has no authority to deny a motion to dismiss. WANE 15 regrets this error.