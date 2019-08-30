Charges brought in 2 separate slayings at Indiana prison

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana say charges have been brought in the separate slayings of two inmates at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Indiana State Police announced Thursday that 53-year-old inmate Phillip Sadler has been charged with murder in the June 10 smothering death of 70-year-old Lannie Morgan of South Bend. A not guilty plea has been entered for Sadler and he requested a lawyer.

Also Thursday, police announced 42-year-old Michael Parrish is charged with murder in the May 19 strangulation death of his cellmate, 56-year-old Richard Carrell. A not guilty plea has been entered for Parrish and he requested a lawyer.

Court records Friday didn’t list the name of a public defender in either case.

The Miami Correctional Facility is located near Bunker Hill, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.