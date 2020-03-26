Certain Allen County Jail inmates released early to scale back population during COVID-19 threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 20 inmates were released from the Allen County Jail on Wednesday, part of an effort to cut back on the jail population amid the coronavirus outbreak, WANE 15 has learned.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WANE 15 that the jail was sent an order from Allen Superior Court around 5 p.m. Wednesday, directing jailers to release 20-25 inmates.

Court Executive John McGauley told WANE 15 that Judge Fran Gull consulted Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office on ways to manage the jail population during the COVID-19 emergency. McGauley described the jail as “severely overcrowded.”

The prosecutor’s office agreed to release low-level, non-violent offenders who had less than 30 days to serve early, to make room at the jail. The exact number of freed offenders was not available.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the Allen County Jail.