Central Indiana man charged after striking poll workers who denied him vote

MULBERRY, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted election workers who turned him away from voting.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Douglas Earl of Frankfort was arrested for battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct following the incident Saturday in the town of Mulberry.

It says Earl had gone to a polling site looking to vote, but did not have the required valid identification card and was turned away.

He then began walking around areas where voting machines were and again was told to leave.

The office says that after several attempts to get him to leave, Earl began striking two workers.

