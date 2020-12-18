Celina Police cite clerks for selling vape products to underage customers

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Celina, Ohio, have cited at least seven gas station and tobacco or vape store clerks for reportedly selling vaping products to underage customers.

The Celina Police Department said in a post on Facebook that it conducted “compliance checks” on businesses in the city that sell nicotine vaping products on Thursday after receiving “ongoing complaints from citizens of local businesses selling the products to underage persons.”

Ohio law prohibits businesses from selling vaping products to anyone under 21 years old.

The police department said it used an adult employee under 21 in the sting. The person went into various business around Celina and tried to make “a straight forward purchase of vaping products,” the post said.

Seven businesses sold the products illegally, the post said. They are:

Marathon Gas on N. Main St.

Celina Sunoco on E. Market St.

Docksiders Marathon on S. Main St.

Dockside Marathon on E. Market St.

Lester’s Tobacco Shack on E. Market St.

Grand Lake Vapor on S. Main St.

Epic Vapes on Havemann Road

Clerks at each store were served summons for the violations, which are 4th degree misdemeanors. A repeat violation rises to a 3rd degree misdemeanor and would likely result in an arrest, the post said.

Two businesses visited by the undercover employee – Eastown Party Mart on Grand Lake Road and Celina Party Mart on South Main Street – refused to sell the products, the post said.

“These tobacco laws are in place for the health and welfare of our youth and are taken seriously by the Celina Police Department,” the post said. “We will continue do compliance checks. They will be done with more frequency and repeat violators will likely face arrest and incarceration.”