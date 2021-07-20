Case dropped against dead woman in Indiana hit-and-run case

by: The Associated Press

FILE – This July 9, 2020 file photo provided by the Monroe County Correctional Center in Bloomington, Ind., shows Christi Bennett. The case against Bennett, an Indiana woman who was charged in a hit-and-run crash during a southern Indiana protest last summer was dropped after prosecutors confirmed she died in Colorado earlier this year. Christi Jane Bennett, was found dead in a Denver hotel room on Feb. 6, 2021, according to police. (Monroe County Correctional Center via AP File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped their case against an Indiana woman who was charged in a hit-and-run crash during a southern Indiana protest last summer because she died in Colorado earlier this year.

Police say 67-year-old Christi Jane Bennett was found dead in a Denver hotel room on Feb. 6. Monroe County prosecutor Erika Oliphant confirmed Tuesday that the county dropped its case against Bennett on July 6 after learning she had died.

Bennett had been due in Monroe County court on Monday to face charges over the alleged hit-and-run in which two people were hurt.

The victims were protesting an assault on a local civil rights activist by a group of white men near Bloomington last July.

