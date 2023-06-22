FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man known to work closely with cartels was sentenced Wednesday following a 2020 drug bust that uncovered 19 pounds of meth.

After a five-day trial in June 2022, 47-year-old Steven Hecke was found guilty of distributing methamphetamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

“As the trial evidence showed, Mr. Hecke was a cartel-connected drug trafficker who sold massive amounts of illegal drugs in the Northern District of Indiana and elsewhere,” U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said in a statement.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Hecke to life in prison plus 25 years. The sentencing was enhanced because he was also convicted of a drug felony and armed drug trafficking in a 2007 federal case.

Hecke’s cohort, Samuel Battell, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to felony drug and gun charges.

Court documents showed Hecke was “distributing massive quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl”, according to the release, along with other drugs. Officers set up several controlled purchases from Hecke in 2019, and the man was arrested in January 2020 when he returned to his Fort Wayne home with a drug shipment from Chicago containing about 19 pounds of crystal meth. Officers also uncovered more meth, fentanyl, other drugs, ammo and high-capacity magazines, body armor, and nine firearms including two AK-47 rifles.

Officers determined Hecke was working closely with the Sinaloa Cartel by supplying them with vehicles, ATVs, generators, firearms, and other merchandise.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is focused on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations at all levels, specifically those with connections to Mexican drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel. Mr. Hecke had those criminal connections. Through his violent, drug related crimes, Mr. Hecke caused great harm and damage to northern Indiana, but thanks to a collaborative law enforcement effort, he is no longer a threat to Hoosiers. DEA will continue to strive for a safer and healthier northern Indiana and America. Alfred Cooke, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA-Merrillville District Office

A slew of organizations investigated, including the DEA; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Allen County Drug Task Force; the Allen County Sheriff’s Department; the Indiana State Police; the Allen County Special Weapons and Tactics Team; the Fort Wayne Police Department; the Noble County Sheriff’s Department; the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department; the New Haven Police Department and the DEA’s North Central Laboratory.