FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Juan Alberto Mendez, 49, a Gulf Cartel associate, was one of five men sentenced Monday for their roles in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) plan, according to the FBI.

Mendez, formerly from Mission, Texas, was wanted in Indiana by Fort Wayne police and in Texas for his role in drug racketeering, including murder in aid of racketeering between 2015 and 2018. In 2019, Mendez was featured on an FBI Wanted poster, with a reward of up to $25,000 being given for information leading to his capture.

Mendez was apprehended by FBI and Mexican officials in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico on August 1, 2019, and deported to the United States on August 2, 2019.

Mendez, along with four other men confessed their roles in the Tri City Bombers (TCB) racketeering conspiracy and were sentenced to 30 years.

Mendez hired De La Cerda, Gonzalez, and Robles to kill on two occasions, according to the court. A man was kidnapped and murdered in McAllen, and attempted to murder a woman in Mission, Texas. Despite being shot six times, the woman survived.