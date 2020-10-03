Carlisle woman arrested for sexual misconduct with minor

The arrest comes after the Sullivan County Department of Child Services informed Indiana State police of concerns about Heather Cottom, age 33, of Carlisle, IN engaging in sexual misconduct with someone under 16-years-old.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Carlisle woman was arrested on Friday for sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16.

The arrest comes after the Sullivan County Department of Child Services informed Indiana State police of concerns about Heather Cottom, age 33, of Carlisle, IN engaging in sexual misconduct with someone under 16-years-old.

According to police, after reviewing the investigation, the Sullivan County Prosecutor asked for a warrant to be issued for Cottom’s arrest.

Cottom was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

Sexual misconduct is a Level 4 Felony, according to state police.