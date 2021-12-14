Caretaker charged with child seduction at Fort Wayne residential center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The teenaged victim tried to self-harm, then divulged to staff at a local behavioral center that her caretaker had seduced her.

Cambria Leshae Godsey, 27, of Decatur, was charged this week with two counts child seduction where the defendant has a professional relationship with a child and engages in sexual conduct and one count child seduction where a child care worker engages in fondling a child 16 or 17 years old.

A warrant was issued for her arrest.

The 17-year-old victim told police she was in residential placement at Crossroads Family Services when she and Godsey, her direct caretaker, entered into a relationship. The relationship took place between January and September, according to court documents.

Godsey would take the victim into the staff lounge area as she and other residents watched television in the student lounge area. Once inside the staff lounge area, Godsey would perform sex acts on the victim and vice versa, all under Godsey’s direction, the court documents detailed.

After the incidents, Godsey would place Benadryl medication in her room, the victim said. Godsey bought the victim clothing, and food and drink from Starbucks and Grubhub, court documents said.

Godsey also sent explicit photos to the victim. When the relationship ended, the victim said Godsey began harassing her and calling her names, court documents said.

A witness, also a Crossroads resident, said she knew something was going on between Godsey and the victim because the two would exit the staff lounge out of breath. The witness said Godsey “would act weird,” and then go back into the staff lounge with the victim. Godsey would tell the victim “they needed to have a talk,” court documents said.

When the witness knocked on the staff lounge door to say she needed something, she’d be told they were “busy.” When she asked the victim if the two were in a relationship, the victim denied it, court documents said.